OnePlus 10T 5G gets second software update since launch: Release notes here

OnePlus 10T is among the flagship smartphones that run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone was launched earlier this month and has already received a software update since then. However, the company has pushed out another OTA update which is available to download. Here are all the changes with complete release notes for the OnePlus 10 T's latest update.

As far as the size of the update is concerned, the OnePlus Oxygen OS 12.1.1 for the OnePlus 10T is 234MB big. The update is based on Android 12 and should be available for users gradually. As mentioned by the company, "This update mainly optimizes the system stability and fixes some known issues." The firmware version of this update is CPH2413_11_A.06.

OnePlus 10T 5G software update release notes

System

Improves system stability and fluency.

Optimizes the stability of background applications.

Optimizes the screen display.

Optimizes the OTG compatibility.

Optimizes the fingerprint recognition algorithm and improves the fingerprint unlocking experience.

Camera

Optimizes the shooting effect of portrait mode. • Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens

Optimizes the effect of Al Retouch when using the front camera.

Others

Fixes the occasional issue of Supervooc charging abnormal recognization.

Last week, the company released the first software update for the OnePlus 10T, firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05. In the release notes, OnePlus mentioned that the update brings performance improvements, which made the smartphone more fluent and smooth. The update reduced booting time and increases network stability. The update also improved the performance of the OnePlus 1T's camera and general performance

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that has a touch response rate of 360Hz. The display has a resolution of 394 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass. On the official website, OnePlus mentions that the OnePlus 10T supports sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Colour Depth and HDR10+ content.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest and fastest mobile processor from Qualcomm. With regards to RAM and storage, the smartphone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Out of the box, the OnePlus 10T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12.