OnePlus 10T 5G To Not Have Alert Slider; Chief Designer Explains Why

OnePlus is about to release the OnePlus 10T 5G and ahead of the launch, the company has clarified the reason behind removing the alert slider from the smartphone. Previously, a good deal of reports claimed that the OnePlus 10T 5G could come without an alert slider. Turns out it's true. Here is why OnePlus decided to omit the alert slider from its upcoming flagship smartphones.

Here is why the OnePlus 10T 5G won't have an alert slider

Tech publication The Verge conducted an interview with OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu. In the interview, Liu mentioned that to accommodate the alert slider, the design team had to make several changes to the motherboard of the OnePlus 10T 5G. Even though the slider appears as a very small component on the outside, the internet mechanism of the component takes an area of up to 30 mm sq.

The publication quoted the OnePlus official as saying, "To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most, while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device's motherboard", which would eventually make the device thicker than what it is. Hence, the company decided to remove the alert slider, as a compromise to keep the device slim.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus is also about to release the OnePlus 10T in the Indian market soon. According to several media reports, the OnePlus 10T will arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Along with this, the smartphone is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10T could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

The rear panel of the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera on the device is said to be a 50MP shooter with optical image stabilisation. The secondary camera on the device is said to be a 16MP ultrawide shooter and the third camera on the smartphone is understood be to a 2MP macro shooter. On the front panel, the device is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter.