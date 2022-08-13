OnePlus 10T gets first software update, comes with performance and camera improvements

OnePlus 10T was launched a couple of days ago. Now, the company has released the first official update for the smartphone. The firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 brings quite a few camera and system improvements. The update is available to download in India and other markets.

In the release notes, OnePlus mentions that the update brings performance improvements, making the smartphone more fluent and smooth. The update reduces booting time and increases network stability. The update also improves the performance of the OnePlus 1T's camera and general performance. It is important to mention that this is the first update for the smartphone and it is coming after a week of the launch.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that has a touch response rate of 360Hz. The display has a resolution of 394 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass. On the official website, OnePlus mentions that the OnePlus 10T supports sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Colour Depth and HDR10+ content.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest and fastest mobile processor from Qualcomm. With regards to RAM and storage, the smartphone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Out of the box, the OnePlus 10T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12.

OnePlus 10T price

In the box, customers will get the OnePlus 10T, a 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter, Type-C cable, quick start guide, screen protector, protective case and a SIM tray ejector. Those who want to purchase the smartphone can head over to the official website of the company. The OnePlus 10T is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 54,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Customers have two colour options: Jade Green and Moonstone Back.