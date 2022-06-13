OnePlus 10T Leaked Renders And Specifications Surface Online; Read Details Inside

OnePlus is likely to soon launch the vanilla OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T as a few renders of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet, revealing details about the design of the smartphone. Additionally, some reports have also leaked the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10T leaked design and specifications.

OnePlus 10T design leaked

As seen in leaked renders, the OnePlus 10T might come with a centrally-located punch-hole display on the front panel of the smartphone. While the smartphone has an elegant display, it also has a relatively thicker notch than other models that might compete with the device. Notably, the OnePlus 10T might not have the iconic alert slider on the OnePlus device, which helps the users to switch between sound profiles by sliding a small button.

The back panel of the device looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro, especially the camera alignment which almost looks identical. It has three camera sensors and another circular cutout for the LED flash. As seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the camera cutout on the OnePlus 10T could be large enough to cover almost 1/3 of the height of the smartphone. The renders that have surfaced on the internet are leaked by Indian tipster @HeyitsYogesh and with Onsitego.

OnePlus 10T specifications

According to several reports, the OnePlus 10T will arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Along with this, the smartphone is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10T could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

The rear panel of the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera on the device is said to be a 50MP shooter with optical image stabilization. The secondary camera on the device is said to be a 16MP ultrawide shooter and the third camera on the smartphone is understood be to a 2MP macro shooter. On the front panel, the device is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter.