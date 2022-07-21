OnePlus 10T Might Arrive With Textured Back Panel; Moonstone Black Variant Leaked Online

Recently, smartphone giant OnePlus teased the much-awaited OnePlus 10T smartphone via a Twitter post. Although rumours regarding the device are doing rounds on the internet for quite some time, OnePlus confirmed them on July 19. Now, another teaser image of the device has surfaced online which depicts the smartphone in one of the colours that it might be released. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10T teaser image and specifications.

The teaser image of the OnePus 10T has been leaked by Pricebaba and as seen in the image below, the smartphone arrives with a textured back panel. Now, OnePlus has not released a smartphone with textured back in a long time. It looks like the teaser features the Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T. The smartphone is also expected to be released in a Jade Green colour. While the company has not confirmed the release timeline, the OnePlus 10T is said to debut in markets on August 3, 2022.

Image: Pricebaba

OnePlus 10T specifications

According to several media reports, the OnePlus 10T will arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Along with this, the smartphone is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10T could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

The rear panel of the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera on the device is said to be a 50MP shooter with optical image stabilization. The secondary camera on the device is said to be a 16MP ultrawide shooter and the third camera on the smartphone is understood be to a 2MP macro shooter. On the front panel, the device is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter.