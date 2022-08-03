OnePlus 10T to launch in India today: Here is how to watch the live event

OnePlus is about to launch yet another flagship smartphone today. Called the OnePlus 10T, the Android smartphone will be launched for both the Indian and the global market today. The smartphone is said to come with Qualcomm's latest and the fastest mobile chip - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Keep reading to know more about where to watch the OnePlus 10T launch event and its specifications.

Where to watch the OnePlus 10T launch event?

OnePlus 10T will be an addition to the T series of smartphones launched by the company after two years. Those who are interested in watching the launch event should head to the official YouTube channel of the OnePlus as the event will be live streamed there. Further, the OnePlus 10T launch event is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST. Watch the latest trailer of the OnePlus 10T by clicking on the video card attached below.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus is also about to release the OnePlus 10T in the Indian market today. According to several media reports, the OnePlus 10T will arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Along with this, the smartphone is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10T could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. The rear panel of the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup.

The primary camera on the device is said to be a 50MP shooter with optical image stabilisation. The secondary camera on the device is said to be a 16MP ultrawide shooter and the third camera on the smartphone is understood be to a 2MP macro shooter. On the front panel, the device is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter.