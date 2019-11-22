OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Now Getting New OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Check Out 

New open beta builds are now rolling out to both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 smartphones. USP of this update is that it lets users disable Zen Mode. The update is also live for India users of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets.

The new enhancements

As far as enhancements are concerned, do check out the full list below. Here, the OnePlus Community application (app) plays an important role with respect to checking out the update and then sending feedback to the developers. You could download the Community app, from, here.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

System-specific enhancements

Fixes to the visibility of the fingerprint icon

Fixes for the issue with the interruption of Music in the ambient display

Improvements to the animation effect of fingerprint icon

Incorporation of the notch area display option in the Settings (for OnePlus 7)

Updating to Android security patch to 2019.11

Improvements to system stability, and General bugs fixes

Zen Mode modification

Added the "Disable" option in the app info section

OnePlus Care (India-specific)

Bind your phone to get rewards, premium experience and exclusive offers

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

At this juncture, it is worth remembering that there could be bugs iwthin this beta update. You could report bugs via the Feedback section within the OnePlus Community application. “With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app,” states OnePlus in an official blog post.

In related news, the newer OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T are also getting OxygenOS updates. They correct a host of problems. These issues, as per OnePlus, include the likes of standby power, Bluetooth connectivity issue, standby power consumption, and black bar problems.

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Getting Important OxygenOS updates