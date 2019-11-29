OnePlus 7T Gets Substantial Rs 3000 Price Cut, Available To Buy

The OnePlus 7T premium smartphone has now received a substantial Rs 3000 price cut. The high-end handset is currently available to buy online. This is the Glacier Blue edition of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 7T price cut

Now, the OnePlus 7T’s USP is its48MP rear camera and the OxygenOS 10.0.5. E-tailer Amazon has reduced the price of the OnePLus 7T by Rs 3000. The newer price of the device is now Rs 34999. Prior to the price reduction, OnePlus 7T was available at the e-tailer for Rs 37999. The smartphone also comes with a 3800 mAh battery. At this juncture, the OnePlus 7T comes with key technical specifications such as the below.

6.55-inch display

OxygenOS 10.0.5 based on Android 10 operating system

Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

Adreno 640 GPU

48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP triple rear cameras

16 MP front camera

8GB RAM

128 GB, 256 GB internal storage

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

3800 mAh battery.



In related news, the OnePlus 7T along with the OnePlus 7T Pro received the important OxygenOS 10.0.6 beta update. These introduce important changes. Check them out below.

Optimization of standby power consumption

Improvements to system stability and general bug fixes

Optimization of the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

Optimization to the expanded screenshot feature

Optimization of standby power consumption

Improvements to system stability and general bug fixes

Android security patch to 2019.10 update

Fixes to the black bar issue while charging or playing a video

Optimization of the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

Optimization of the expanded screenshot feature

Then, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have also ben receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 6. These introduce aspects such as the below. Check these out.

Fixed the visibility of the fingerprint icon

Fixed the issue with the interruption of Music in the ambient display

Improvements in the animation effect of fingerprint icon

Incorporation of the notch area display option in the Settings (for OnePlus 7)

Updating to Android security patch to 2019.11

System stability enhancements, and General bugs fixes

Also Read: OnePlus’ Pete Lau Wants To Know How To Pair Smartphone With Tesla’s Cybertruck