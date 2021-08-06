OnePlus 9 Pro White Color To Release Soon; Learn More About The New Variant

OnePlus 9 Pro was released about a month ago but the makers are currently teasing a brand new colour option for this model. They have recently teased a new OnePlus 9 White Color model on the internet and the users are certainly loving it. They have been trying to search on the internet about these new OnePlus 9 Pro white coloured model’s release and price. Here is all the information released by the Oppo subsidiary. Read more to know about the upcoming OnePlus 9 White Color.

OnePlus 9 White Color announced

The makers released a number of images on the internet about their new OnePlus 9 Pro white. This was after COO Liu Fengshuo, confirmed the existence of this new colour variant on Weibo. Before this announcement, the phone was only available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. The white colour is going to have a matte finish to prevent having any fingerprint impressions back of the phone with the help of a double-layer AG technology. Chinese tech giants have only confirmed the release of this new product for their local markets. No official announcement has been made if this colour variant will be available in other markets around the globe. Apart from this, the users have also been searching about the latest Nord 2 phone that was released last week.

More about OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The Makers are trying to come up with a new budget-friendly phone with flagship features. Some useful features of the phone include a 50 MP Sony IMX766 Triple camera with OIS, which can shoot at 4K 30fps. This is very similar to the OnePlus 9 that enables the new Nightscape Ultra mode for even better results in dark and low light conditions. The Nord 2 camera makes Dual-view video shooting possible. This enables the users to record video from the front and back camera at the same time. Talking about the battery life of this phone, a 4500 mAh Dual Cell battery with Warp Charge 65 has loaded in this phone which has the capability to deliver a full days’ power in just 15 minutes of charge.