OnePlus 9RT Listed On OnePlus Care App; Might Be Launched As 'OnePlus RT' In India

After revealing its Pac Man edition OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its OnePlus 9RT in India soon. The device was spotted recently in the OnePlus Care App, hinting that the company might launch it soon. The smartphone was launched in China recently and features flagship specifications such as the Snapdragon 88 processor and a 6.62" Fluid AMOLED display.

The Indian version of the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be named as OnePlus RT. Additionally, the device is said to feature similar specifications as the original OnePlus 9RT. While there is no official word from the company about the new smartphone, the OnePlus RT was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS.

The listing in the OnePlus Care App was spotted by Mukul Sharma and reported via 91Mobiles. Sharma also reveals that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Play Console and the Google Supported Devices list. In addition, the tipster has found an advertisement on Google Search that says about the launch of the smartphone soon and its availability via Amazon India.

Interesting. OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/kmo2YGHFoq — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 20, 2021

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

The OnePlus RT is expected to come with a 6.62" FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. As the original device is already launched in China, the rebranded OnePlus 9RT is expected in India with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with different combinations of memory up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is faster than regular storage. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

In the rear panel, the OnePlus RT might feature a triple camera module, with a 50MP primary sensor. There might be a 16MP secondary camera that would act as a wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera is aligned on the top-left corner of the display in the form of a punch-hole. The OnePlus RT might pack a 4500 mAh battery along with support for 65W fast charging, or as OnePlus calls it - the Warp Charge 65T.