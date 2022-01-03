OnePlus 9RT To Launch In India Soon; Company Confirms In A Cryptic Post

OnePlus 9RT has been recently teased by OnePlus India, confirming the smartphone release in the country. The smartphone was launched by OnePlus in its native market back in October 2021, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones. In November 2021, the smartphone was spotted on the OnePlus Care App, carrying the name OnePlus RT. However, as OnePlus reveals the OnePlus 9RT in India, older smartphones such as the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8T might be discontinued soon after the launch.

In two consecutive tweets from its official Twitter account, OnePlus India teased the upcoming products on January 2, 2022. Interestingly, both the tweets contain encoded messages in Morse Code. While several netizens decoded the message using online decrypters, the code in the first tweet refers to OnePlus 9RT and the code in the second tweet refers to the OnePlus Buds Z2. However, this is all that has been revealed by the company, not announcing the OnePlus 9RT 5G India launch date.

Get ready to play with silence. Coming soon! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/matgaQJQGs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2022

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with Samsung's E4 AMOLED display, which also supports a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On the inside, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is one of the fastest processors for mobile phones in the Android ecosystem. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro run on the same chipset. Additionally, the company has also fitted in LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage in the device, which is available in variants with 128GB of storage and either 6 or 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 4,500 mAh battery, which shall be enough for a typical day of usage. Since the device has a superior display and processor, a heavy user might have to charge the smartphone by the evening. As the battery also supports 65W fast charging, it is highly likely that the smartphone will ship with the fast charger in the box. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor. The new OnePlus device seems to fill the gap between the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9.