OnePlus Founder Pete Lau Hints New Foldable Smartphone Model In Development

In the last two years, the market of foldable smartphones has seen a lot of growth. While companies like Apple and Google are yet to foray into the market, Samsung has already leveraged its widespread presence and research ability to develop folding phones that, if not more, then aren't less durable than slab-style phones in the market. Now, it looks like OnePlus is gearing up to make an entry into the foldable space as well.

OnePlus founder teases a folding smartphone

Recently, Pete Lau, the founder of OnePlus has shared two images through his official Twitter handle. From the looks of it, the images seem to be of a hinge mechanism that the company is working on for its upcoming foldable smartphone. In the feature image of the article, readers can see that the hinge mechanism being developed by OnePlus contains a lot of movable parts. In the second image that we're attaching below, the hinge can be seen in action.

From the image, it can also be concluded that the hinge is for a large foldable smartphone, like the Galaxy Fold or the Mi Mix Fold 2. However, the OnePlus founder did not reveal any information about the phone itself - no specifications, no teasers, first looks, none of those things. After Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, it looks like OnePlus is planning to enter into the foldable market soon.

In related news, the OnePlus 10T is getting its first update. The firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 brings quite a few cameras and system improvements. The update is available to download in India and other markets. In the release notes, OnePlus mentions that the update brings performance improvements, making the smartphone more fluent and smooth.

The update reduces booting time and increases network stability. The update also improves the performance of the OnePlus 1T's camera and general performance. It is important to mention that this is the first update for the smartphone and it is coming after a week of the launch.