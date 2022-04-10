OnePlus Is Reportedly Working On A Foldable Phone; Could Be Rebranded Oppo Find N

OnePlus, the company behind popular smartphones such as the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 10 Pro could be working on a foldable smartphone. According to a report, OnePlus could rebrand the Oppo Find N and launch it in unexplored markets of the world. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus foldable smartphone.

It is important to understand that OnePlus as a company is owned by BBK Electronics, a conglomerate that also owns other popular smartphones companies such as Realme, Oppo, Vivo and IQOO. In the past, these companies have borrowed the design and concept from one another to launch rebranded models of smartphones. Hence, there is a strong possibility that OnePlus could in fact rebrand the foldable smartphone by Oppo and launch it in markets like India.

OnePlus foldable expected specifications

Rebranded smartphones often share a similar list of specifications. Hence, it should be safe to say that the OnePlus foldable, like the Oppo Find N, will come with a 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display that is capable of refreshing 120 times per second. It supports HDR10+ content and can achieve a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The cover display of the smartphone is 5.49-inch AMOLED and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The information about OnePlus working on a rebranded Oppo Find N comes from Pricebaba and tipster Yogesh Brar.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N features the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which has eight cores and is accompanied by Adreno 660. Globally, there are two variants of the smartphone – one has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, the Oppo Find N features a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP telephoto lens for two times optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. Both on the foldable display and the secondary display, Oppo Find N features a 32MP selfies camera.

Along with a side-mounted display and a 4,500 mAh battery the Oppo Find N, the starting price of Oppo Find N is equivalent to Rs. 92,100. Hence, these could be the specifications of the OnePlus foldable smartphone that comes out in the future. Although, the company might have to watch the pricing of the smartphone in India and other regions.

Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus foldable and other tech news.