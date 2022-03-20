OnePlus Is Rolling Out Beta Version Of Android 12 Based OxygenOS 12 For Users In India

OnePlus is releasing the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for various smartphones including the OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9R. The firmware version released in India are IN2011_11.C.11, KB2001_11.C.11, IN2025_11.C.11 and LE2101_11.C.14 respectively. However, users should keep in mind that the update is still marked as beta, implying that the company is still testing the stability of the update.

In the recent past, OnePlus has faced quite a lot of trouble in releasing OxygenOS updates. Since the current update is in beta, regular users might want to stay away from the update as it might contain some bugs. As of now, the Android 12 update for OnePlus smartphones is available in India, North America. Find more about the Android 12 for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R Android 12 download below.

OnePlus Android 12 update changelog

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios

Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications

Fixed the issue of the screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colours, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for colour adjustment

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures

Network

Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play a sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios

