OnePlus may be working on a new smartphone called OnePlus 10R, tipped to launch by Q2 2022

OnePlus has recently launched its much-awaited offering OnePlus 10 Pro. Although the smartphone is not available in the global market yet, the company is believed to launch both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the vanilla OnePlus 10 in April 2022. However, ahead of the speculated launch, a new report claims that OnePlus will also launch another smartphone in the R-series called the OnePlus 10R.

According to a report by Android Central, the smartphone manufacturer will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro for the global market in Q2, 2022. However, this launch will also be accompanied by two more smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10R. Additionally, the report also mentions that the OnePlus 10R will come with a MediaTek processor, i.e. Dimensity 9000. For those catching up, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G is the company's latest flagship chipset for mobile devices.

OnePlus would include Dimensity 9000 5G in the upcoming OnePlus 10R

With the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus will target the Asian markets which do not rely upon mmWave connectivity to offer 5G services. Further, since OnePlus is going with the Dimensity 9000 5G chip on the OnePlus 10R, the smartphone might not be launched in the North American market, which relies on mmWave technology for transmitting 5G signals. Hence, the company might launch the OnePlus 10 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the region, while the OnePlus 10R will be available to purchase in countries like India.

The OnePlus 10R launch date is not revealed yet, although the report states that OnePlus will launch the device by the end of Q2, 2022. The delay in launch is because of the recently launched OnePlus 9RT in the Asian market. Apart from the chipset used in the device, no other information is available as of now. As far as the price of the OnePlus 10R is concerned, the smartphone is said to cost less than both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10.

As mentioned above, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G processor is equipped with a high-performance Cortex-X2 3.05GHz core for dealing with extremely heavy tasks. Thereafter, there are three Cortex-A710 2.85GHz cores that can handle multitasking and other intensive applications. Lastly, there are four Cortex-A510 1.85GHz cores that are power efficient and handle non-intensive tasks. As a graphics processor, the chipset comes with Arm Malti-G70 MC10 which is a 10-core GPU. Additionally, MediaTek's fifth-generation APU on the chipset has six cores for enhanced AI processing.