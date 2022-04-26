OnePlus Might Be Working On New Smartphone; Mysterious Listing On TENAA Reveals Details

While OnePlus is about to launch two new smartphones in India, a new OnePlus smartphone has appeared on the Chinese certification site called TENAA. According to the listing, the smartphone runs on Android and supports 5G connectivity. Additionally, it is also set to sport a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Keep reading to know more details about the OnePlus smartphone.

According to TENAA, the unknown OnePlus smartphone features a 6.56-inch FHD+ LTPS display, which indicates the presence of a variable refresh rate on the smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by an eight-core processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone could also support up to 256GB of storage. The company might launch this as a model in the OnePlus 10 series.

The TENAA listing also reveals that the smartphone has a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary lens and two additional 8MP and 2MP lenses. The battery of the smartphone is rated at 4,890 mAh, which might be marketed as 5,000mAh. In addition to the listing, Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared that the smartphone will support up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dimensity 8100 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch in India soon

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G has been teased by the company. On April 16, 2022, OnePlus tweeted an image of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched in India on April 28, 2022. The image reveals a few details about the exterior build of the device. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G.

As seen in the image, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will come in elegant blue colour. The back panel of the smartphone features the OnePlus logo at the centre. Towards the top left corner of the smartphone is a triple rear camera that is located in a rectangular bump. The right side of the smartphone features a power button that will double up as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom panel of the smartphone has a speaker grill, a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus smartphones.