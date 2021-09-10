OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion: Here Are Details About The Recent Nord 2 Explosion

Recent updates from a Twitter user named Gaurav Gulati claims that his OnePlus Nord 2 5G caught fire and then exploded even when the device was resting idle and was not in use. Gaurav Gulati share the pictures of the explosion’s aftermath on his Twitter account and it has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to find more about this latest Nord 2 explosion. Because of such a high trend around this recent Nord 2 explosion, here is all the information available on the internet about it. Read more to know about the latest OnePlus Nord 2 explosion.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Gulati recently spoke to MySmartPrice after his accident with OnePlus Nord 2 and said that the phone started heating up as he carried the Nord 2 in his black lawyer’s robe. After some time, he threw away the robe after seeing smoke coming out of it. He then confirmed that the OnePlsu Nord 2 later caught fire and exploded in an air-conditioned court chamber. The same report from MySmartPrice suggests that OnePlus has already reached out to Gulati to submit the device for testing. But Gaurav denies this claim and has opted to “take the legal route and submit the device to the police by filing an official complaint against OnePlus India.”

This has been confirmed after Gaurav shared a Tweet about the same and also shared that OnePlus has been quite insensitive to the injuries and trauma suffered by him during his interaction with MySmartPrice. OnePlus has officially responded to this on its own forum. They claim that is impossible to verify the legitimacy of this claim and have not addressed this individual’s demands for compensation.

More about Nord 2 explosion

This is not the first time, a OnePlus Nord 2 has exploded. Initially, a Twitter user named Ankur Sharma claimed that his wife’s phone had exploded while it was in her sling bag. This was also seen on the social media platforms just hours after the incident took place but because of unknown reasons, the tweet has been deleted now. This could be because of the OnePlus’ attempt to connect with the customer. OnePlus stated that they were gutted to hear about his experience and want to make it up to him.