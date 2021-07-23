Oneplus Nord 2 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: Check Price, Specs And Detailed Comparison

OnePlus announced their latest smartphone named OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22, 2021. The launch event began with a rather cinematic concept film, followed by announcements about the product. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a MediaTek DImensity 1200-AI chipset, along with a 90Hz AMOLED screen and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. However, is it any good when compared to its forerunner, the OnePlus Nord? In this article, we will cover a detailed comparison between the OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord

Screen

Both the OnePlus Nord devices come with a similar form factor, with a fractional difference in screen size. While the OnePlus Nord shipped with a 6.44" display, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43" display. The refresh rate and display technology remain to be same in both devices. Additionally, both the displays support sRGB and Display P3 and have a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Surprisingly, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G does not have a Corning Gorilla Glass protection, despite having a front-and-back glass design.

Processor and Storage

In terms of performance, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G outruns the OnePlus Nord by a huge margin. Powered by the MediaTek DImensity 1200-AI chipset, OnePlus Nord 2 5G scores a whopping 600.000 and above on the Antutu benchmark (depending upon the storage), while the Snapdragon 765G maxes out at approximately 310.000 and above (depending upon the storage). Both the smartphones ship with 6GB/8GB/12GB variants in terms of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB in terms of storage. Additionally, the ARM G77 GPU on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G seems to be more powerful than the Adreno 620 on OnePlus Nord.

IMAGE: ONEPLUS INDIA

Camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 processor, which is the flagship sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. The device also has an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono lens. The previous year's OnePlus Nord featured a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens along with a 9MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 2MP macro lens. Both the devices can shoot up to 4K in 30 fps and support optical image stabilization. The OIS in OnePlus Nord 2 is supposed to be improved over the last iteration. A 32MP front camera is common on both the OnePlus devices.

Battery

OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, which feels to be less when compared to other mid-range devices that ship with 5,000 mAh batteries. However, OnePlus has improved the charging speed drastically. The OnePlus Nord 2 supports 65W fast charging called Warp Charge, which is capable of charging the device from zero to 100% in about 30 minutes. The charging speed compensated for the slight lack of battery capacity. However, the OnePlus Nord came with a 4,115mAh battery and charged at 30W.

OnePlus Nord Price vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price

The alert slider and dual-stereo speakers on the OnePlus Nord 2 is a delight for users. With respect to the OnePlus Nord Price, the OnePlus Nord 2 is quite approachable. Along with all the improvements, the OnePlus Nord 2 price is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8Gb RAM and 128GB storage model. The device is available in three colours, Blue, Green and Grey. The OnePlus Nord 2 launch was also accompanied by the OnePlus Buds Pro, which are the upcoming truly wireless earbuds by the company.

IMAGE: ONEPLUS INDIA