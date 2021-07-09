OnePlus Nord 2 5G Will Launch On July 22, 2021: Specification, Price & Other Details

OnePlus Nord is a budget-oriented lineup of capable smartphones. While the first model was launched back in July 2020, OnePlus is coming back with a successor and the launch date is now official. Revealed through a dedicated Amazon page and a tweet from the official account, the upcoming smartphone called OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched on July 22, 2021. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek processor. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date

OnePlus recently confirmed their upcoming device also announced that it will house a Mediatek chipset. Now a dedicated Amazon microsite has revealed the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch date to be July 22, 2021. The microsite cover image says that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be "everything you could ask for". However, it does not reveal many details about the smartphone. On July 22, the OnePlus smartphone will be revealed to Indian and UK customers. Additionally, since the Amazon Prime Day sale begins soon after the launch, the device might be up for grabs on July 26 or 27.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Specifications (expected)

As per the Amazon microsite, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The name suggests that the chipset will be optimized for AI-based functionality. While that is the only confirmed specification of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, there are a lot of rumours. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G might sport a 6.43" FHD+ AMOLED panel clocked at 90Hz. Additionally, the device is also expected to have a triple rear camera setup, along with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32Mp selfie shooter. That being said, OnePlus Nord 2 5G may have multiple storage options like with other budget smartphones: an 8/128GB variant and a 12/256Gb variant. As far as the battery is concerned, the smartphone might feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G price is not revealed yet. However, a tipster has claimed that it will be priced around Rs. 23,000. Given that OnePlus Nord was launched at Rs. 24,999, OnePlus Nord 2 5G might be priced similarly. Another model in the lineup called OnePlus Nord CE is available from Rs. 24,999 and comes with a 90Hz AMOLED panel along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset.

