OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Expected release date, price and storage models; everything we know

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in Europe in May 2022 for EUR 499. However, the company has not confirmed its Indian launch date yet. Nevertheless, data miners and leaksters always get a hold of such information and in this case, they suggest that the smartphone should be launched in India in the coming days. Keep reading to know more about the release date and Indian pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G expected price in India

Firstly, tipster Paras Guglani, who goes by the name PassionateGeekz, has spotted the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on the OnePlus India website which hints at an imminent launch. Further, the tipster has also claimed that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 27, 2022. The base model of the smartphone, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is said to cost Rs. 28,999 in India. The top variant of the smartphone, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is said to cost Rs. 31,999 at the time of launch.

As far as specifications of the smartphone are concerned, we have a fair idea of what customers are going to get in terms of screen size, resolution, processor, battery capacity and cameras as the product has already been launched in Europe last month. Here is a quick overview of the specifications and other details.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It supports HDR10+ format and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the display, the smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of faster UFS 3.1 storage. One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its charging speed. The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W of fast wired charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation. The secondary camera on the smartphone has an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor that clicks ultra-wide angle shots. As the third camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 2Mp monochrome sensor. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera on the front