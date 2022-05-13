OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Leaked? From Release Date To Specifications, All Details Here

OnePlus is finally launching the Nord 2T in the global market. The launch date of the smartphone has been spotted by an Indian tipster. Previously, the specifications of the smartphone have leaked on the internet and now, the launch date has surfaced online. Keep reading to know more about the launch date of the Oneplus Nord 2T, leaked specifications of the smartphone and the expected price.

OnePlus Nord 2T release date

Thanks to tipster Mukul Sharma, the release date of the OnePlus Nord 2T has been disclosed. He spotted the thumbnail for a live stream on the official YouTube channel of the company. While the YouTube card has been taken down since then, its screenshot reveals that OnePlus will launch the Nord 2T on May 19. Additionally, the company is also launching the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds in the global market on the same date.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications leaked via e-commerce website

As spotted on AliExpress, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device was listed to have a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Additionally, a 4,500 mAh should take the device through a moderate day of usage. The smartphone is also said to support 80W fast charging. Out of the box, the device will run on OxygenOS 12.1.

On the rear panel, the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature three cameras. The primary camera on the device will be a 50MP sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter. While the website lists the smartphone for $399, the official pricing of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Interestingly, these specifications corroborate the one leaked by Digit and Steve Hemmerstoffer earlier in January 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

The listing that revealed the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T also revealed the global pricing of the device. Apparently, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be priced below Rs. 30,000 in India. At the price point, it will compete directly with smartphones like Motorola Edge 30, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and Galaxy A53. More details about the smartphone should come up in the following days.