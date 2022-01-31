OnePlus Nord 2T price and specifications tipped ahead of launch in India

OnePlus is expected to launch two new mid-tier smartphones in India. Called the OnePlus Nord 2 CE and the OnePlus Nord 2T, these smartphones are expected to be launched in February and May respectively. Out of the two smartphones, the specifications and price of the OnePlus Nord 2T have recently been tipped. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE recently appeared for the BIS certification along with the model number IV2201 and it is expected to be priced within Rs. 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T will come out in Q2 2022, in the months of April or May. Additionally, the price of the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending upon the storage variants. Additionally, since the smartphone is said to replace its predecessor, it could be speculated that OnePlus will discontinue Oneplus Nord 2 after the OnePlus Nord 2T arrives. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord 2 (6/128GB) is available at Reliance Digital for Rs. 27,999 at the time of writing this report.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications (leaked)

According to a report by Digit and Steve Hemmerstoffer, the OnePlus Nord 2T will run on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which may be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50MP lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Apart from the given specifications, the smartphone is said to come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. If the smartphone does come with support for 80W fast charging, it will be a significant update over the 65W fast charging support in OnePlus Nord 2. Although, the battery capacity will be the same. The tipped price of the smartphone is slightly higher than what was expected earlier. Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus smartphones and other tech news.

Image: ONEPLUS