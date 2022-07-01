OnePlus Nord 2T Released In India; Check Price, Availability And Specifications

OnePlus launched its Nord 2T smartphone in India on July 1 with a few upgrades from its successor OnePlus Nord 2. The highly anticipated smartphone comes with loads of specifications which include fast charging along with an ultra-clear front camera. Notably, the Nord 2T will go on sale in India starting July 5 and will be available in select retail stores or can be purchased on Amazon as well as the OnePlus website.

The Nord 2T is coming! You already knew that. It has great specs. You already knew that too! So here’s something to test how well you know what you know.

Get all questions right in the least amount of time and stand a chance to win a #OnePlusNord2T. T&C: https://t.co/i58Ufjpg3l — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2022

OnePlus Nord 2T price

The smartphone has been priced at Rs28,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model whereas the 12GB/256GB variant will cost Rs33,999. Notably, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the Nord 2T with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, OnePlus has revealed.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the smartphone comes with an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and a 4,500 mAh battery. Moreover, it has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is the same as its predecessor Nord 2. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back and features Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1.

As predicted ahead of its launch, the 5G smartphone also has a triple-camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. An 8 MP ultrawide unit with a 120-degree FoV secondary camera supports the primary one along with a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The front side of the camera, on the other hand, features a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. Dual stereo speakers coupled with AI Haptics are other features along with its wide range of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, NavIC, and USB Type-C port.