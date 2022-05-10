OnePlus Nord 3 might launch in India soon: Here are the expected specifications

OnePlus is expected to reveal yet another smartphone in India sometime soon. Known tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the smartphone's moniker on the company's Indian website. It will be called OnePlus Nord 3. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in India last year. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 3, its expected specifications and its launch date.

The OnePlus Nord 3 could launch in India in the month of July. Based on the previous models in the Nord series, the device should be priced under Rs. 30,000. While writing this report, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 29,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. More about the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 in the following section.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 2, 2022

The OnePlus Nord 3 could be largely based on the OnePlus 10R, which in turn is based on the Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it might be powered by the processor on the OnePlus 10R, i.e., MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. Further, the OnePlus Nord 3 might have a triple rear camera system, with a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone might also support 150W fast charging, such as the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications leaked via e-commerce website

As spotted on AliExpress, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device was listed to have a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Additionally, a 4,500 mAh should take the device through a moderate day of usage. The smartphone is also said to support 80W fast charging. Out of the box, the device will run on OxygenOS 12.1.

On the rear panel, the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature three cameras. The primary camera on the device will be a 50MP sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter. While the website lists the smartphone for $399, the official pricing of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Interestingly, these specifications corroborate the one leaked by Digit and Steve Hemmerstoffer earlier in January 2022.