OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Teased Ahead Of Launch On April 28; See Pic Here

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G has been teased by the company. On April 16, 2022, OnePlus tweeted an image of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched in India on April 28, 2022. The image reveals a few details about the exterior build of the device. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G.

As seen in the image, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will come in elegant blue colour. The back panel of the smartphone features the OnePlus logo at the centre. Towards the top left corner of the smartphone is a triple rear camera that is located in a rectangular bump. The right side of the smartphone features a power button that will double up as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom panel of the smartphone has a speaker grill, a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

According to reports that have come out in the last few days, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that may support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could have a 64MP primary camera along with two 2MP lenses for macro and mono modes. The front panel of the smartphone is expected to have a 16MP sensor. The battery on the onePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5,000 mAh unit that supports 33W fast wired charging.

Alongside, the OnePlus Buds are expected to come with a 480 mAh capacity battery. The price of both the devices, along with their availability and other details will be revealed by the company on April 28 itself. So those who are looking to purchase in a mid-range Android smartphone priced around Rs. 25,000 may till the end of the month. Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and other tech news.