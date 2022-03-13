OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite renders surface online, showcase triple rear camera setup

OnePlus is about to launch two new smartphones as a part of its Nord series. While one of the smartphones is Nord 2T, the other seems to be a more affordable option called OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. In the recent past, there have been reports about these smartphones but most recently, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's renders have surfaced on the internet.

Recently, 91mobiles have leaked the renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. According to the renders, the back panel of the smartphone will have a glossy plastic finish. Then there is a triple rear camera setup that is located on the top left corner of the back panel. The right side of the frame has a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button. The left side of the frame houses the SIM card slot and the volume rockers.

Although the renders appear to be slightly disproportionate, the bottom side of the frame seems to have a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite does not have an alert slider. Apart from this, the report also claims that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with Android 12 out of the box.

Image: 91mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications (expected)

According to reports that have come out in the last few days, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that may support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could have a 64MP primary camera along with two 2MP lenses for macro and mono modes. The front panel of the smartphone is expected to have a 16MP sensor. The battery on the onePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5,000 mAh unit that supports 33W fast wired charging.

As of now, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (6/128GB) is available on Amazon for Rs. 23,999. Given that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a step down in terms of specifications and performance, it should be priced accordingly. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in India could be around Rs. 20,000, or maybe even less.

Image: ONEPLUS (representative)