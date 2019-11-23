OnePlus Privacy Breach Leaks Out Customer's Name, Contact Number, Shipping Address

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has discovered a data breach and said that an 'unauthorised party' accessed some of its customers' order information. Although OnePlus said that payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, the company said that some users' name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed. However, OnePlus has warned that impacted users may receive spam, phishing emails. Here's what OnePlus had to say:

"We want to update you that we have discovered that some of our users' order information was accessed by an unauthorized party. We can confirm that all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, but certain users' name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed. Impacted users may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident."

However, OnePlus said that it immediately took steps to stop the breach and informed impacted users over email. OnePlus is further investigating the issue. Meanwhile, the company has also apologised for the data breach.

"We are deeply sorry about this, and are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent further such incidents," OnePlus added.

Here's what happened

If you are among the impacted users, OnePlus has assured that no additional action is required from you. However, the company has raised the possibility that affected users may receive spam and phishing emails. Apparently, OnePlus was able to prevent an intruder from causing more damage and reinforce security.

The incident is enough to raise concerns about OnePlus' measures to ensure the privacy of its customers' personal information. Addressing those, OnePlus had this to say: