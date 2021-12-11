OnePlus RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Indian Support Pages Go Live, Launch Likely To Follow Soon

OnePlus RT has long been anticipated to launch in India. The product was released in China back in October 2021, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2. A recent report suggests that both the smartphone and the TWS will launch in India by the end of this month, or even sooner. The official support pages for both OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 have been spotted online. Usually, support pages of a product go live around the launch. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be launched in India for Rs. 39,999.

The OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 support pages were spotted by Mukul Sharma and reported by 91Mobiles. According to the report, both the devices are about to be launched in India soon. However, OnePlus has not confirmed the launch date for any of the two products yet. As they were launched in China, both the smartphone and the buds will be launched together in India. Additionally, there might be an offer on purchasing both the devices together, as is done by other companies such as Samsung. Readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

The OnePlus RT is expected to come with a 6.62" FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. As the original device is already launched in China, the rebranded OnePlus 9RT is expected in India with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with different combinations of memory up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is faster than regular storage. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

In the rear panel, the OnePlus RT might feature a triple camera module, with a 50MP primary sensor. There might be a 16MP secondary camera that would act as a wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera is aligned on the top-left corner of the display in the form of a punch-hole. The OnePlus RT might pack a 4500 mAh battery along with support for 65W fast charging or as OnePlus calls it - the Warp Charge 65T.