OnePlus Takes A Dig At Apple In Its Instagram Post; Dubs OnePlus 9 Pro 'forbidden Fruit'

It's important for companies to come up with compelling marketing strategies, which can attract the attention of their consumers and OnePlus has always done a great job in grabbing eyeballs. Yet again OnePlus is making rounds on social media because of their latest post. This time they have "mocked" Apple on Instagram and it has sparked a lot of discussion on the Internet. The OnePlus 9 Pro was dubbed the "forbidden fruit" by OnePlus in the post, implying that it had been forgotten since its March introduction. However, the image also included a different fruit, which occurred to be apples by chance.

While some users of the social media platform were unconcerned about the experiment, others dismissed it as just another marketing ploy.

The "forbidden fruit"

The "forbidden fruit," however, has a backstory. The company had a one-of-a-kind method of selling phones back in 2013. A potential customer used to have to sign up to obtain an invitation from the company to purchase one of its phones. This became the motivating cause behind its acclaim as the "forbidden fruit." Despite the fact that the "forbidden fruit" marketing system has been abandoned and the phones are generally available, the current white colour option of the OnePlus 9 Pro may be available in limited quantities and so fulfils the description of the "forbidden fruit" marketing system. No information on when the phone will arrive in India as of now.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core processor. The screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an Always-on display. The smartphone has 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, as well as 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast charging (65W, 1-100%) in 29 minutes. It has USB Power Delivery and Fast Wireless Charging 50W. Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black are the hues available.

OnePlus' earlier "controversial" posts

This isn't the first time the company has managed to elicit a response by involving a competitor in a social media post. OnePlus 'inadvertently' tweeted about Samsung earlier this month, kicking off the #OnePlusSamsung trend on Twitter. Samsung, on the other hand, made no public statement in response to the occurrence. Last year in December, OnePlus took a subtle dig at Apple and its iPhones by tweeting a similar image like "forbidden fruit" with the caption "In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus."

In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus. #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/qvjTqEReSs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 22, 2020

Image- @oneplus/Instagram