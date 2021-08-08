Opening Of Apple's First Store In India Gets Delayed Due To COVID-19, Read Details

While Apple sells millions of iPhones in India through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and offline retail partners like Unicorn, the Cupertino-based tech giant does not have a branded store in the country. While CEO Tim Cook mentioned last year that an Apple Store would open in Mumbai in 2021, the plan seems to be disrupted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Keep reading to know more about the delay in Apple's first store opening in India.

Apple confirms delays in opening an exclusive store in Mumbai, India

Apple Store in India not opening due to adverse conditions

According to a report published by Indian Express on Friday, August 6, 2021, Apple confirmed that the plan to open India's first retail store in Mumbai is getting delayed due to the pandemic. While the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was a global disaster, the third wave has already routed its way to several regions in the world, led by the Delta variant. In such adverse situations, setting up the first Apple Store of India might be difficult for Apple, as the setup will involve staff and other far seated resources like manufacturing and more.

The Apple Store in Mumbai was reported to be huge

The first Apple Store in India was reported to open in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, over a huge 20,000 square feet space. Apple is known for its extravagant stores around the world, and the store in Mumbai was reported to be as flagship as the store in Hong Kong. Like other stores in the world, the Apple Store in Mumbai might be the largest mobile store in the country, with dedicated floors for experiencing the Apple devices and others for retail and service. However, none of the details was confirmed by Apple. While Apple has reported a delay, a further timelines as to when the store might open is still unknown.

Apple will gather revenue and sales beyond e-commerce platforms and retail partners

For a company that does not have a physical store in the country, Apple is gathering a lot of sales and profit from India. While e-commerce platforms and retail partners like Unicorn are selling Apple products in the country, having a branded store will help Apple collect additional sales and customers. Apple recently reported a double-digit in markets including Latin America, Vietnam and India. Stay tuned for more Apple-related news.