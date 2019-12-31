Oppo A5 2020 With 6GB RAM Silently Launched In India's Offline Market

Oppo launched another variant of its A5 2020 in India. Oppo rather silently went on to introduce a new, offline-only variant of the Oppo A5 2020, which is up for grabs at Rs 14,990 across select offline retailers. Here's everything you need to know about it. Oppo A5 2020's new variant provides users with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The main highlight, it flaunts a quad-rear camera setup and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. Recently, Oppo A5 2020 went through a price cut and now retailing at a discounted price of Rs 11,990 in India.

Oppo A5 2020 technical features, specs

Oppo A5 2020 sports a 6.5-inch 720p+ display with a teardrop notch design above up top. In terms of design, the screen boasts of 89 per cent screen to body ratio. Needless to say, the device features extremely minimum bezels. The screen is further protected by the layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6.0.1 skin on top. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

On the camera front, the Oppo A5 2020 houses a quad rear camera setup (12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP). The camera includes a primary shooter, coupled with an ultra-wide-angle camera, monochrome shooter and depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for reverse charging.

Key specifications of Oppo A5 2020

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 256GB)

RAM: 6GB

OS: Android 9.0 Pie (ColorOS 6.0.1)

Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

In related news, Oppo is all set to expand its F-series line up in India very soon. Oppo has revealed that the Chinese smartphone company will soon introduce the all-new Oppo F15 in the Indian market. As the branding suggests, Oppo F15 smartphone is likely to be the successor of the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro. According to reports, Oppo F15 is expected to flaunt a sleek and lightweight form factor as far as the design is concerned.