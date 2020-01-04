Oppo F15 India Launch Set For January 16th, Sports A 48MP Camera

Oppo F15 is set to launch in India on January 16, 2020. Earlier, it was revealed that Oppo F15 is launching in the Indian market pretty soon. Now, the company has officially confirmed that its upcoming addition to the F-series line up is dropping in India in a couple of weeks. Oppo F15 will be the successor of Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro. Oppo F15 seems to have borrowed some of the design cues from the Reno-series. The handset is expected to flaunt a sleek and lightweight form factor as far as the design is concerned.

Oppo F15 is confirmed to feature a 48MP camera, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech and in-display fingerprint reader. Apart from that, there is absolutely no clarity on the device's internals. According to a teaser that was revealed previously, there appears to be a slight camera bump on the rear. Camera-wise, the phone clearly features a quad-camera setup.

In terms of design, the Oppo F15 is said to feature a sleek design. However, the F-series by Oppo has traditionally been all about the brand's focus on a selfie camera. Similarly, the primary focus of Oppo F15 Pro is expected to be on housing a powerful front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

From everything that is known so far, Oppo F15 phone will house a 48MP AI quad-camera setup, in addition to an upgraded in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor that claims to unlock the device in just 0.32 seconds. Oppo F15 will flaunt a slim design measuring 7.9mm thickness and weighing at 172 grams. On the rear of the device, there be a gradient finish. We don't know much about the phone's processor, RAM, and storage configurations.

Recently, Oppo expanded its A-series smartphone line-up with two new devices: Oppo A91 and Oppo A8. Both the devices have been announced at the company's home turf in China. Both, Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 fall under the mid-range price segment. In fact, the company's A-series primarily hosts mid-range smartphones. Between the two, the Oppo A91 happens to be the higher-end phone.