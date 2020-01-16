Oppo F15 Launched In India, Brings Quad Rear Cam And VOOC 3.0 Fast Charge For Rs 19,990 

Oppo’s F-series is making its India comeback with the Oppo F15. Launched in India on Thursday, at a price of Rs 19,990, the Oppo F15 is like any other F-series phone from the past. There’s focus on design, there’s focus on cameras, and in this case, there’s also focus on battery capacity and fast charging. Beyond that, this one if a value mid-ranger that will compete with the likes of the Redmi K20 and Realme X2, among others, when it goes on sale in India from January 24.

Oppo is particularly touting the Oppo F15’s thin and light-weight design. The phone in question measures only 7.9mm in thickness and weighs in at 172 grams. Much like any other new-age value mid-ranger, the Oppo F15 also has a flashy gradient design, which is all-plastic on the inside. The Oppo F15 will be available in two colour options, Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

Oppo F15 specs, features

On the front, the Oppo F15 has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and Corning Gorills Glass 5 for protection. On the inside, the Oppo F15 packs a MediaTek Helio A70 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 software.

The Oppo F15 comes with four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing or portraits and macro or closeup shots. On the front, the Oppo F15 comes with a 16MP camera. The Oppo F15’s cameras feature ‘intelligent’ EIS and AI video beautification.

Oppo is also touting the Oppo F15’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech which is claimed to charge the phone to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Oppo will be bundling a compliant fast charger in the box. Battery capacity is 4,000mAh.

Oppo has launched the Oppo F15 in India at a price of Rs 19,990. This is for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is now available for pre-order and will be available for buying from January 24 from across online and offline sales channels.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 2 Brings 48MP Quad Cameras And 20x Zoom For Rs 36,990