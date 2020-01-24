Oppo F15 Now Available For Buying In India, Priced At Rs 19,990 

Oppo’s new F15 phone is now available for buying in India. Oppo has launched the Oppo F15 in India at a price of Rs 19,990. This is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is now available for buying from across online and offline sales channels.

Oppo’s F15 marks the return of the company’s F-series in India. Oppo is particularly touting the F15’s thin and light-weight design. The phone measures only 7.9mm in thickness and weighs in at 172 grams. Much like any other new-age value mid-ranger, the Oppo F15 also has a flashy gradient design, which is all-plastic on the inside. The Oppo F15 will be available in two colour options, Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

On the front, the Oppo F15 has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and Corning Gorills Glass 5 for protection. On the inside, the Oppo F15 packs a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 software.

The Oppo F15 comes with four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing or portraits and macro or closeup shots. On the front, the Oppo F15 comes with a 16MP camera. The Oppo F15’s cameras feature ‘intelligent’ EIS and AI video beautification.

Oppo is also touting the Oppo F15’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech which is claimed to charge the phone to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Oppo will be bundling a compliant fast charger in the box. Battery capacity is 4,000mAh.

Till January 31, buyers can avail zero down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and get 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI and consumer loans. ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards holders and Yes Bank Credit cardholders can avail 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions. Oppo is also offering one time screen replacement till January 26.

