Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 Full Design Out, Configurations Listed Online 

Oppo isn’t waiting until D-day to reveal more details about its soon-to-launch Reno 3 series. The Reno 3 series is now listed on Oppo’s official website for China, ahead of December 26 launch, giving out full design as well as configuration specifics of the phones in the lineup. The Reno 3 series is expected to have four phones – a vanilla Reno 3, a Reno 3 5G, a Reno 3 Pro and a Reno 3 Pro 5G.

We already know that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a near edge-to-edge display courtesy what appear to be extremely slim bezels – but it doesn’t look like Oppo is going all-in for the “waterfall” look here. The phone will boast of a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), making it one of “the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment.” The standard Reno 3 Pro is expected to have the same design. The standard Reno 3 (and Reno 3 5G) will come with a flat display in comparison.

Oppo will be letting go of its elevating selfie camera mechanism in the Oppo Reno 3 series in favour of a punch-hole display cutout. This will be especially true about the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Pro 5G. The standard Reno 3 (and Reno 3 5G) will come with a punch-hole display cutout.

The Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G will be available in four colours, basis of the listing on Oppo’s China website. Configurations listed include 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

In terms of core hardware, while the Reno 3 is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G.

All the Reno 3 series phones will come with quad rear cameras with the vanilla Reno 3 sporting a 64MP main camera.

The Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G are further listed to come with a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Oppo has confirmed that it will also launch the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds alongside the Reno 3 series in China on December 26.

