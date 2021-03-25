Pixel 4a 5G SIM Manager Keeps Stopping? Learn How To Fix It

Google Pixel is one of the market leaders when it comes to providing a quality smartphone with incredible camera features and software upgrades. The smartphones under the brand offer quick Android updates in comparison to other Android-powered smartphone brands. However, recently many Google Pixel 4a 5G users have been reporting issues about SIM Manager App. If you have been wondering about the Google Pixel 4a SIM Manager keeps stopping error, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is SIM Manager App in Google Pixel smartphones?

The SIM Manager App in your Google Pixel smartphone enables the users to download and manage operator profiles through a user interface rather than dealing with removable SIM cards. This helps in selecting internet services such as 5G, 4G, and others. Also, it allows you to manage calls, messages effectively if you have two SIM cards on your smartphone.

How to fix Google Pixel 4a 5G SIM Manager keeps stopping issue?

According to the Google Support page, users experiencing issues such as Android apps crashing must do the following steps mentioned below -

First and foremost, users experiencing such issues must update their system to the latest version of Android (currently Android 11)

Second, users must keep an eye on the system security patch update and do it as soon as they received it.

After each update, make sure you reboot your system for better functioning.

There is another tried and tested way you can try to fix the SIM Manager keeps stopping issue -

Open the "Settings" app.

Now, scroll down to find the "Storage & Apps" section

Then, open "Apps" and search for "SIM Card manager" in your search bar

Once you find it, just clear all data, cache and uninstall all updates.

Try the app and the problem would be solved.

Also, according to many users, the latest update to Android does not have the SIM manager app was in the app list and the error message no longer pops up. However, if you still experience the issue, then you need to contact Google Android Support via Mail (click here) or Chat (click here). But, most of your problems would be solved by updating your system to the latest version of Android.