Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 XL Mentioned By Google In Their Questionnaire For New Gaming Feature

Google has constantly been working towards releasing its next generation of Pixel phones. Their Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have been slated to be released in the second half of this year. Because of this, a number of users have been trying to search about some leaks and speculations about the new Google Pixel 6 and 6 pro. Nothing official has been announced by the makers yet. But a recent developer note from Google did have something for its users. They accidentally wrote “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL” phones in an official Android developer form that was released for the users. The form mentioned the new “Pixel 6” and the “Pixel 6 XL” as examples for a particular question. Apart from this nothing official has been announced by the makers yet.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leaks

This minor error in the form was fixed soon by the makers. The form was rolled out as a questionnaire regarding the new gaming feature that is going to be included in Android 12. This gaming feature was announced during the Google for Games Developer Summit. In this event, Google asked the game developers to name specific Android OEMs for any specific optimisations for their devices. Apart from this, a number of speculations have been going around in the tech community about these upcoming Google Pixel 6 phones. One of the most talked-about rumours includes the company switching the name of their Pixel XL to Pixel Pro. No official information has been revealed by the makers regarding Google Pixel 6 launch date. But some leaks have given an idea about what to expect from Pixel 6 specifications.

To give the phone more battery life, the makers might just introduce a new battery. Rumours suggest that a brand new 4,614mAh battery might be added to the upcoming Pixel 6 mobile phones. Some rumours about the power unit of the phone suggest that the smartphone might be powered by the new Google mobile chip, codenamed Whitechapel. This chipset might also be used for different Chromebook devices also. It is rumoured to be as fast as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that is already being used in flagship phones released by tech giants. Coming to the display of the phone, the Pixel 6 might be packed with a 6.4" AMOLED display. Google has not given confirmation on any of these leaks. So it is best to follow their social media handles for any updates.