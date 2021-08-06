Pixel 6 Pro Will Be Expensive, Pixel 6 Version In 'upper Segment', Reveals Google SVP

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will directly compete with flagship devices from Samsung and Apple in terms of price. Alphabet-owned tech giant's upcoming smartphones will come with premium pricing, as reported by the company's SVP Rick Osterloh. Recently, Osterloh also confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will come with Google's in-house custom system-on-chip called Tensor. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Pixel 6 and its pricing.

Google Pixel 6 will be expensive, Google executive reports

The upcoming smartphone will be placed in the premium category

In a conversation with German magazine Der Spiegel, Rick Osterloh mentioned that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series, which consists of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, will be expensive. The Google executive also adds that Pixel 6 will be priced in the upper or premium segment of smartphones. While the prices of Google's upcoming smartphones are not revealed yet, there is no shortage of speculations, especially after Osterloh's statement. He also added that the upcoming Pixel device is specifically designed for users who want the latest technology, hence placing the smartphone in the mainstream premium product category.

Google Pixel 6 to directly compete with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 series

A technology news publisher called PhoneArena predicts the price of the Google Pixel 6 series. The Google Pixel 6 is expected to be priced between $899 to $999, which roughly translates to Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 74,000 respectively. At this pricing, Google Pixel 6 comes right in front of other popular flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 series. However, the Pixel 6 Pro may be priced even higher, between $1,099 to $1,199, which roughly translates to Rs. 81,400 and Rs. 88,900.

At this price point, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is directly in competition with Apple's Pro series of iPhones, including iPhones 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is also priced at $1,199 in the US. It will be interesting to see how Google's new Tensor chip performs and whether it stands close to Snapdragon's top-of-the-line 800 series chipsets, or Apple's Bionic processors.