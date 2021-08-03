Pixel 6 Series To Come With Google's Custom-made Processor, Tensor Chip; Check Photos

Google is all set to bring its next-generation Pixel 6 series with a custom-made processor. The newest Google phones will be powered by Google Tensor SoC. Google has ditched its Qualcomm processor and taken the decision to come with a brand new chip designed by Google itself.

Following the footsteps of brands like Apple and Samsung, tech giant Google on Monday announced that it will be building its own smartphone processor named Google Tensor and will bring the Google Pixel 6 series with the new customised tensor chip.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will be powered by the Tensor processor. The new chip is based on the same ARM architecture as Qualcomm and many other mobile processors which maintains consistency.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, at Google shared a blog post revealing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Along with this, the company said that it will be adding much more improvements to video and photo processing along with voice to speech and translation features. Also, it will be including a dedicated processor that runs Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

The processor will allow the mobile to store more information instead of sending every data to the cloud.

Check out Pixel 6 first look:

Features of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google's very own Pixel 6 series is slated to arrive later this year. It will come in three colour combos. One of the best features is that the phones will have extra space above the camera bar.

Pixel 6 will have three cameras whereas Pixel 6 Pro will have three cameras including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. As already highlighted, the phone will come with Google made processor, Google Tensor chip which can process Google's most powerful AI and ML (machine learning) models directly.

The phones will also have a great look with new materials and finishes. This includes the Pro’s light polished aluminum frame, and the 6’s matte aluminum finish.

"The team that designed our silicon wanted to make Pixel even more capable. For example, with Tensor we thought about every piece of the chip and customized it to run Google’s computational photography models,” said Rick Osterloh in the blog post.

(Image Credits: Google/Twitter/Shutterstock)