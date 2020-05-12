Poco F2 Pro Launch Event, Specifications And Pricing In India Details

Poco F1 released back in 2018 and created a splash amid tech fans in India as it offered a flagship-level processor at a mid-range price. Ever since the release of the first phone, tech enthusiasts have been waiting for the second line-up in the Poco series. Xiaomi's Poco brand has chosen to go a different route this time around and will be launching Pro variant instead of a standard one named Poco F2 Pro. Read more details about the Poco F2 Pro launch below -

Also read: IPhone 12 Leaks: Know About The Upcoming IPhone 12, IPhone 12 Pro & IPhone 12 Pro Max

Poco F2 pro launch event

The official Poco global Twitter account has been keeping fans updated about the Poco F2 launch event. The launch event for Poco F2 pro will be held today i.e May 12, 2020. The event will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The launch event will be reportedly held in Spain and Poco F2 Pro, which gets a global launch today, may not come to India soon or at all. Poco's social media accounts have also listed the link to watch the Poco F2 Pro launch event live. Check it out below -

Also read: Realme Narzo 10A Launched: Price, Specifications, And More Details Here

POCO is ready, are you?



RT if you can't wait for the #POCOF2Pro!



Livestream starts on May 12. Stay tuned.#POCOisBACK #PowerfullyCool https://t.co/oFSyc7hPla — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 9, 2020

Also read: Mi Box 4K Launched! Know Specifications, Price In India And Sale Details Here

Image courtesy - Poco Global Instagram

Poco F2 pro specifications

Since Poco will be leading into the flagship market with Poco F2 Pro, it will be featuring a number of high-end specifications. It will be packing a Qualcomm Spadragan 865 chip coupled with 4,700 mAh battery. The phone has been previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro, so it is assumed by various reports that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera setup along with a full-screen 6.67 inch AMOLED display with 60/90 Hz refresh rates. The phone will also house a flagship quad-camera set up with a rumoured 64-megapixel primary lens.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G: Price, Specifications And Pre-order Details

Poco F2 Pro price in India

Though there have been no official announcements yet, the prices of Poco F2 Pro have been leaked on the internet. The device is expected to cost EUR 570 (approximately ₹46,800) for the base variant of 128 GB storage. Whereas the 256GB variant is expected to cost EUR 749 (approximately ₹61,500). The devices are supposed to sport similar colours options to the K30 Pro like Blue, Purple, White and Grey. There has been no confirmation by Poco about the launch of Poco F2 Pro in India.

Also read: OnePlus 7T Pro Now Available At A Whopping Discount Of ₹6,000 On Amazon