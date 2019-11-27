The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PUBG’S New Sub-update Fixes Critical Issues For Update 5.2, Check Out

Mobile

If you are a PUBG player playing on PCs, then it is worth noting that there were fixes implemented for the new Update 5.2. Check out the kind of issues fixed.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pubg

If you are a PUBG player playing on PCs, then it is worth noting that there were fixes implemented for the new Update 5.2. These could have even escaped your eye. This enhancement fixed multiple issues.  

The new fixes

Now, as per the official changelog posted by PUBG, as many as five major issues were fixed by the new update. Though not a major update, the latest enhancements could be termed as a sub-update introducing fix to critical bugs/issues. Check these out below.  

  • Fixes to visual issue when picking up Spike Trap in FPP 
  • Fixes to the issue where players could take less damage than intended when hit by a Motorbike 
  • Fixes to issue where boost/heal items were invisible from the observer’s perspective when in use 
  • Fixes to issue where observer’s Waypoint line markers weren’t visible 

The above fixes were incorporated via routine maintenance activity by PUBG folks. It also seems that players were taken in by surprise when these sub-updates came to fore. Check out some reactions – from players in this regard, below.  

 

 

 

 

In this regard, with Update 5.2 being the in-thing. it is worth remembering that there is the spike trap feature - a most important enhancement comes to fore for players. This lets players place spike traps to puncture tires of enemy vehicles. Once vehicle tires are punctured, opponents become vulnerable to being killed. Hence, this enhancements potentially offers new ways to slaughter enemies in PUBG mercilessly. Do explore these features completely. 

Also Read: Team SOUL's Recent Achievements Are Worth Taking Notice In The PUBG Mobile Domain

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Now Lets You Get The Assassin Of Dawn Outfit​​​​​​​

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG