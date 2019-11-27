PUBG’S New Sub-update Fixes Critical Issues For Update 5.2, Check Out

If you are a PUBG player playing on PCs, then it is worth noting that there were fixes implemented for the new Update 5.2. These could have even escaped your eye. This enhancement fixed multiple issues.

The new fixes

Now, as per the official changelog posted by PUBG, as many as five major issues were fixed by the new update. Though not a major update, the latest enhancements could be termed as a sub-update introducing fix to critical bugs/issues. Check these out below.

Fixes to visual issue when picking up Spike Trap in FPP

Fixes to the issue where players could take less damage than intended when hit by a Motorbike

Fixes to issue where boost/heal items were invisible from the observer’s perspective when in use

Fixes to issue where observer’s Waypoint line markers weren’t visible

The above fixes were incorporated via routine maintenance activity by PUBG folks. It also seems that players were taken in by surprise when these sub-updates came to fore. Check out some reactions – from players in this regard, below.

I just spit my orange fanta on my phone when I read this lol — Krom (@KromTheBomb) November 27, 2019

Good job, I like this keep grinding pubg! — TuTuRuTuTu2 (@RealTuTuRuTuTu2) November 27, 2019

Keep up the good work. New updates have been nice. Keep them coming efficiently — Cody (@Csegrest93) November 27, 2019

In this regard, with Update 5.2 being the in-thing. it is worth remembering that there is the spike trap feature - a most important enhancement comes to fore for players. This lets players place spike traps to puncture tires of enemy vehicles. Once vehicle tires are punctured, opponents become vulnerable to being killed. Hence, this enhancements potentially offers new ways to slaughter enemies in PUBG mercilessly. Do explore these features completely.

Also Read: Team SOUL's Recent Achievements Are Worth Taking Notice In The PUBG Mobile Domain

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Now Lets You Get The Assassin Of Dawn Outfit​​​​​​​