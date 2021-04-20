Purple IPhone 12: Apple Unveils The Gorgeous Purple IPhone 12 In The Spring Loaded Event

It’s that time of the year again, Apple is back with its Spring event and this time it's called ‘Spring Loaded’. As the name already suggests, Apple has delivered a whole range of new goodies for the people to try out. This Spring event was canceled last year due to issues faced thanks to the pandemic, but Apple is back with a bang in 2021. The Spring-Loaded event is a hardware event and Apple has showcased some upgrades to one of their top products. People want to learn more about the new Purple iPhone 12.

Purple iPhone 12

The Spring-Loaded event kick-started by showing their most popular device again. Yes, they have spoken about the iPhone 12 again and this time around they have a whole new color for the people. The latest color options Apple has added to the iPhone 12 is Gorgeous Purple. The iPhone 12 colors included white, black, green, red, and blue. The iPhone 11 series had the purple color option and now it has finally made its way into the iPhone 12 Colors options.

New iPhone 12 Purple Release Date and Price

The new iPhone 12 Purple will be available for pre-order from this Friday. People can put their orders in or wait it out as this device will be readily available from the 30th of April. Many people have been wondering would the Purple iPhone 12 price would be more than the other variants, the answer is no, the Purple iPhone 12 price would be the same as all the other iPhone 12 variants.

Airtags

Apple has just released a whole new product that works with their Find My application. First the Find My application could be used to find devices and keep track of friends. With Airtags and the precision finding feature people can now keep track of their specific items by applying an Airtag to them. With the precision finding feature and adding sounds to all the Airtags, people will never lose any of their items.

Carbon Neutral Apple

Apple started their event by addressing their moves towards a Carbon Neutral future. They are making all the moves necessary to make their devices carbon neutral and this was seen mainly when Apple decided to drop the adapters and earphones from the iPhone box accessories. Apple has promised to become completely carbon neutral across all areas in the business by 2030.

Images Source: Apple.com Website

Promo Image Source: Apple.com Website