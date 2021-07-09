Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon Insider Smartphone: Specifications And Price

Qualcomm has launched a 'Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders' which will be available to the Snapdragon Insider community. The smartphone is co-developed by Qualcomm and Asus and is priced at $1,500. The smartphone is designed to showcase Snapdragon 888, which is the most powerful mobile processor for Android devices. It will be available in August for the US, UK and Germany. Keep reading to know more about the Qualcomm smartphone.

Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

Display

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Insider smartphone will come with a 6.78" Samsung AMOLED display clocked at 144Hz, with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The panel also supports a 150.89% sRGB colour gamut coverage (as per Qualcomm's website) and is HDR10 and HDR10+ certified. Qualcomm has also mentioned that the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Vicyus and supports an Always-On display along with 10-point multitouch.

Performance

As the name suggests, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Insider smartphone brings out the best in terms of performance. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC which is built upon a 5nm architecture. The octa-core 64-bit chip maxes out at 2.84 GHz and comes along with Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU. As far as memory and storage are concerned, the Snapdragon Insider smartphone will ship with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With that combination, the smartphone will be able to handle multitasking and heavy gaming with ease.

Camera

The Snapdragon Insider smartphone houses three cameras on the rear panel. The primary camera on the device is a Sony IMX686 64MP sensor which uses Quad Bayer technology and supports up to 8K UHD video recording at 30 fps and 4k UHD recording at 60 fps. Other details about the sensor include an F1.8 aperture, 78.3-degree field of view, phase detection autofocus and 4-axis optical image stabilization. The secondary camera is a Sony IMX 363 12MP wide-angle sensor with an F2.2 aperture. Lastly, the Snapdragon Insider smartphone also has an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. The front camera is a 24MP shooter.

Connectivity and Battery

The Snapdragon Insider smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Qualcomm aptX sound technology and NFC. In terms of navigation sensors, the device supports GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo and NavIC. While listening to music, a user will experience dual stereo speakers with decent quality sound. However, a 4,000 mAH battery feels insufficient to support long hours of usage, especially considering the performance and heavy use cases of the device. The smartphone also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 (up to 65W wired). The company also provides a charging case and premium earbuds in the box.

IMAGE: QUALCOMM