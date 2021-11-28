Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior To Launch On November 30

Qualcomm is all set to hold its annual event, the Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30, 2021. In the event, Qualcomm is expected to reveal its flagship processor for top-tier smartphones in 2022. However, days before the event is scheduled, a logo for the new Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chip has surfaced online. While the logo could be the official representation of the upcoming processor, Qualcomm has not revealed any information just yet.

In addition to the logo, speculations about the name of Snapdragon's flagship chipset have also been circulating on the internet. In a public statement, Qualcomm referred to the upcoming processor as the 'newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform'. On the other hand, the processor is being referred to as the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, which might as well be the real name of the chip. More details will come out as the company announces the product on November 30, 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon might name their next flagship processor as '8Gx'

According to a report by Gsmarena, the logo for Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chip was seen on a staging site for Qualcomm. While the title of the web page is 'Testing icon', the logo in question bears the label of 'Test123'. Usually, such staging sites are created for testing the infographics and other visual representations designed by companies and are to be filled with real text as and when the venture goes live.

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are created for a variety of devices including smartphones, ARM-based notebooks and tablets. Currently, the chip called '8cx' powers some Windows laptops like Surface and others. Further, there is another chip called the '8c' which is Qualcomm's entry-level processor. Previously, it has also been observed that the Snapdragon G series of processors are an improved version of the original chip. For instance, the Snapdragon 765G is an improvement over the Snapdragon 765.

While MediaTek has already released its flagship processor for the year 2022 called Dimensity 9000, Qualcomm is yet to unveil its cards. Additionally, MediaTek also claims that their latest flagship processor will compete directly with Snapdragon's top-tier processor for smartphones. As Qualcomm's new processor appears in a few benchmark tests or in prototype devices, more details about its performance will be available.

Image: Gsmarena