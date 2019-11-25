R-Pass For Realme X2 Pro Can Now Be Availed Online, Check Out

The Realme X2 Pro would be available to buy on 26 November in an invite-only sale. However, invites to this ale are available today at 12 PM IST. You could check out the official Realme ePortal to register for an invite to buy the smartphone.

R-Pass for Realme X2 Pro

Now, Realme has stated officially, for prospective buyers, to check out the invite; R-Pass. The R-Pass for the smartphone would be available from 12 PM IST today. Check out Realme’s official teaser of the R-Pass for the Realme X2 Pro. Also, check out certain netizens’ and prospective buyers’ reaction to the R-Pass, below.

Tomorrow is the Invite-Only sale of India's #FastestChargingFlagship #realmeX2Pro!

-50W SuperVOOC

-SD 855+ Processor

-64MP Quad Camera with 20x Hybrid Zoom

-90Hz Ultra Smooth Display



Last chance for you guys to claim your invite on https://t.co/EgEe8vAhSe at 12PM today. pic.twitter.com/OBNLRoBcEo — Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) November 25, 2019

Sir i want a rpass for realme x2pro — Getla Rajendra Prasad (@GetlaPrasad) November 25, 2019

The Realme X2 Pro’s USP is the 63MP quad rear camera that offers 20X Hybrid Zoom. Then, there is the 50W Flash Charge that is claimed to charge up the battery very quickly. It also becomes worth checking out the key technical; specifications of the smartphone. Check these out below.

6.5-inch Super-AMOLED display

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clocked at 2.96 GHz

64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras

16 MP selfie snapper

6GB, 8GB, 12GB RAM editions

64GB, 128GB, 256GB internal storage variants based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000mAh battery

