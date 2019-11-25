The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

R-Pass For Realme X2 Pro Can Now Be Availed Online, Check Out

Mobile

The Realme X2 Pro would be available to buy on 26 November in an invite-only sale. These R-Passes are available at 12 PM IST today. Check out how to avail.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
REALME X2 PRO R-Pass

The Realme X2 Pro would be available to buy on 26 November in an invite-only sale. However, invites to this ale are available today at 12 PM IST. You could check out the official Realme ePortal to register for an invite to buy the smartphone.  

R-Pass for Realme X2 Pro

Now, Realme has stated officially, for prospective buyers, to check out the invite; R-Pass. The R-Pass for the smartphone would be available from 12 PM IST today. Check out Realme’s official teaser of the R-Pass for the Realme X2 Pro. Also, check out certain netizens’ and prospective buyers’ reaction to the R-Pass, below. 

 

 

 

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

The Realme X2 Pro’s USP is the 63MP quad rear camera that offers 20X Hybrid Zoom. Then, there is the 50W Flash Charge that is claimed to charge up the battery very quickly. It also becomes worth checking out the key technical; specifications of the smartphone. Check these out below.  

  • 6.5-inch Super-AMOLED display 
  • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system 
  • Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clocked at 2.96 GHz 
  • 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras 
  • 16 MP selfie snapper 
  • 6GB, 8GB, 12GB RAM editions 
  • 64GB, 128GB, 256GB internal storage variants based on RAM 
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity 
  • 4000mAh battery 

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG