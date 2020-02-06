Realme C3 Entry-level Phone With Helio G70, Realme UI Launched In India 

As expected, Oppo spin-off brand Realme launched the entry-level Realme C3 phone in India on Thursday. The Realme C3 is a dialed down take on the recently launched Realme 5i designed for first time smartphone users looking to make a switch from a feature phone without breaking the bank. It’s good that the Realme C3 shares a lot of things with the slightly more expensive – and formidable – Realme 5i bringing some cool features to the entry-level smartphone segment.

Like the Realme 5i, the Realme C3 also boasts of Realme’s new ‘sunrise’ design that stands out in a sea of glossy color shifting smartphones. Underneath, it’s still all plastic though and there’s no fingerprint scanner unlike the Realme 5i. The Realme C3 will be available in two color options – Blazing Red and Frozen Blue.

Realme C3 specs and features

Speaking of specs, the Realme C3 has the same 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ display as the Realme 5i with waterdrop-style notch. The Realme C3 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with micro-USB charging (with reverse charging support) like the Realme 5i. Core hardware (and software) is where the Realme C3 really differs from the Realme 5i.

For starters, the Realme C3 is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s newly announced 12nm Helio G70 processor. This is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM Realme C3 is also Realme’s fisrt phone to ship with its new Realme UI software, which is essentially a customized ColorOS 7 built on top of Android 10.

On to the optics, the Realme C3 comes with dual rear cameras. There’s a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF plus a 2MP camera for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C3 comes with a 5MP camera.

“Our entry level C series smartphones have received a phenomenal response from our loyal users as we have clocked in 10.2 million sales and we hope the Realme C3 will continue our streak and make this series a winner,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said in a statement.

Realme has launched the Realme C3 in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage going all the way to Rs 7,999 for the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme C3 will be available for buying in India from February 14 from Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

