Realme Dizo Star 300 And Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched In India

Dizo, the latest lifestyle brand from Realme has launched two feature phones in India on July 8, 2021. The two models are called Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 and both come with 2G connectivity. Both models are characterized by small displays and the classical physical keypad with alpha-numeric keys. The Dizo Start 300 price is set at Rs. 1,299, whereas the Dizo Star 500 price is Rs. 1,799. Keep reading to know more about the new Realme Dizo feature phones.

Realme Dizo Star 300

The dual-SIM Realme Dizo Star 300 comes with a 1.77" QVGA (160 x 120 pixels) display along with a backlit keyboard. The feature phone comes with 32Mb of RAM and 32Mb of ROM, with external MicroSD card support up to 64GB. Dizo claims that the onboard storage can contain as many as 1000 phones numbers and 200 messages. The Dizo Star 300 features a 2,550mAh battery which offers about 18 days of standby time and up to 21 hours of calling time. That being said, the device also has a rear camera with a 0.08MP resolution and a flashlight. In terms of looks and design, the Dizo Star 300 justifies its stature as a modern-day feature phone with a matte finish and 3 colour options: black, blue and red. The UI supports 8 languages, along with an FM radio and MP3 player. The Realme Dizo Star 300 comes with a 365-day replacement warranty as well.

Realme Dizo Star 500

The Realme Dizo Star 500 features a 2.8" QVGA display (320 x 240 pixels) which is larger than the Dizo Star 300. However, the feature phone comes with a smaller battery capacity of 1,900 mAh which offers up to 13 days of stand time and over 17 hours of calling time. In terms of storage and memory, the configuration on Realme Dizo Star 500 is similar to its sibling. The device comes with additional features such as Bluetooth, alarm, sound recorder, calendar, calculator, a files menu and FM Radio along with an MP3 player. The Dizo Star 500 support 5 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telegu and English. It also has a 0.3MP camera on the rear panel and a strip torch on the top and comes in three colours: black, green and silver. Dizo also offers a 365-day replacement warranty on this one.

Dizo Star Price in India, Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Dizo Star price in India is different for the two models. The Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs.1,299 on Flipkart. At the time of compiling this report, the product is sold out on the platform. The Dizo Star 500 is priced at Rs. 1,799 on Flipkart and is available to purchase. Both the feature phones come with a modern design and built quality, and offer a decent functionality with regard to their price.

IMAGE: REALME INSTAGRAM