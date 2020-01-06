Realme phones Will Serve Ads After All But Company Will Let You Opt Out 

For the longest part of its existence, Realme has mocked Xiaomi’s business model of serving ads to its customers in India – a model that helps Xiaomi make money as well as helps it to sell its devices at prices as aggressively as it does. Down the line, Realme seems to have come under the same dilemma, how to make money while continuing to sell its products at rock-bottom prices. The answer, as many would have guessed already, is to serve ads to its customers.

While taking U-turns isn’t new for tech companies, to be fair, at least Realme is letting users know in advance what’s coming. Xiaomi, on the other hand, came under quite a backlash last year after it started serving ads in MIUI ‘out of the blue.’ Xiaomi also did not let its users know if an opt-out was possible and if yes, how. Realme is clearing things on that front as well – beforehand.

On its official forum, Realme has shared a near complete walkthrough of how it would go about serving ads to its users. Also, it’s letting them know why it needed to serve ads in the first place inlcuding an admittance that the company also needs to make money. Lastly, Realme also clearly put forth how users will be able to opt out of ads, although whether or not it’s a full-proof method to get rid of them is something only time will tell – ads have had a history of being sneaky, so you can never be too sure.

To begin with, Realme doesn’t call them ads. Rather it’s calling them ‘commercial content recommendations.’ These ads will promote apps and commercial links. Realme will serve them in the phone manager app and the security check page after installing new apps – at least initially. The ‘feature’ will be rolled out to all Realme users with phones running ColorOS 6 and later through a software update.

Should users want to opt out, here’s what they need to do:

Settings > Additional Settings > Content Recommendation

