Realme Says Over 2 Lakh Customers Registered To Buy Realme X2 Pro In First Sale 

Realme says over 2 lakh customers registered to buy its new Realme X2 Pro phone during its debut sale on Tuesday, November 26. In other words, more than 2 lakh customers claimed the sale invitation or R-Pass, to buy the Realme X2 Pro. The Realme X2 Pro is sold online through Flipkart and Realme’s own online store.

Realme is selling the Realme X2 Pro a little differently from its other phones, in that the phone will only be available to customers who claim the sale invitation – sort of like how OnePlus used to sell its phones in the beginning. To attract more customers, Realme is giving away a pair of Realme Buds wireless worth Rs 1,799 for free with the Realme X2 Pro. Moreover, the first 10,000 customers will also be eligible for a 7-day return in case they are not satisfied with their purchase.

We’ve already reviewed the Realme X2 Pro and found it to be an excellent value for money. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that the Realme X2 Pro is the ‘fast and smooth’ phone for most people. This is because it borrows a lot from the OnePlus 7T, and brings it all at a price that’s even more affordable. Realme has launched the Realme X2 Pro in India in two variants. While the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been launched at Rs 29,990, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 33,999.

There’s also a Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that will be available for Rs 34,999 around Christmas.

Realme X2 Pro specs

For the price, you get a 6.5-inch 1080p+ OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 90Hz refresh rate.The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Realme X2 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage (non-expandable).The Realme X2 Pro is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone also has vapour cooling and dual stereo speakers with support for both Dolby Atmos and High-Res audio.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with four rear cameras – a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom and up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 115-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP portrait camera. On the front, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16MP camera.

