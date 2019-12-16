Realme X2 India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Tipped To Start At Rs 19,999 

India price of the Realme X2 has leaked online a day ahead of launch. Serial tipster Ishan Agarwal has managed to source an insider image from a Realme launch rehearsal that shows off the India price of the Realme X2 alongside the phone’s availability specifics. The Realme X2 will apparently start at Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to Rs 20,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Realme X2 will go on sale in India for the first time from December 20, as per the leak. Realme is gearing to launch the phone in India on December 17. The Realme X2 will further come in three colours, as per the leak, including a Pearl Green variant – this is possibly the same Avocado Green Realme X2 which was recently launched in China.

I have an amazing leak for you all, thanks to someone at the #realme launch rehearsal 😉. #realmeX2 will be priced at ₹19,999 for 6+128GB variant and ₹20,999 for 8+128GB! First smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 730G under 20k and first sale on 20th! What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/TzIvw4Ha2w — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 16, 2019

Speaking of specs, the Realme X2 – sold in China – has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 software. The Realme X2 further packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Realme X2 comes with a four-camera setup on the rear. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Realme X2 has a 32MP camera.

Realme is seemingly also prepping a Star Wars edition of the Realme X2 that it may launch alongside the standard Realme X2 in India on December 17. Realme will also launch its first truly wireless earbuds, aka Realme Buds Ear on the same day. The company has already shared their full design and also confirmed a few key technical aspects. The Realme Buds Air will look a lot like the Apple AirPods and they’ll support both wireless as well as USB Type-C charging.

